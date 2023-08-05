Letter: Men should be held to pay their fair share

I am totally pro-life, meaning that I am opposed to abortion, capital punishment and euthanasia. I am for gun control, pollution and climate-change control, and the list of life issues goes on.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a law is now required that ensures that men bear equal responsibility for pregnancies. By using DNA as verification, paternity for every pregnancy should be established, and the male responsible be required by law to support the woman and the child to the child's age of majority, including medical costs, living costs, insurance, education — all the costs a father normally assumes for his child. Also, the child should have equal share of the father's estate if or when the father dies.

If a woman cannot decide whether or not to carry a child to full term, fathers should not be able to decide whether or not to support the woman and a child he sired. It is about time men assume responsibility for the consequences of their pleasures.

Bernard McNab, St. Charles