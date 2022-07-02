SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Opinion | Letters
Letter: Minnesota leadership is lacking

July 02, 2022 12:30 PM
Minnesota has a multi-billion-dollar surplus. Minnesota residents need help.

However, Gov Tim Walz and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller are playing “games.” But this is not a game! How do Tim and Jeremy sleep at night? A bi-partisan tax plan already exists from the leadership of Sen. Carla Nelson and Rep. Paul Marquart.

Carla and Paul are true leaders. Minnesota has a surplus and residents need help. What are we waiting for?

Tim and Jeremy were elected to help Minnesotans. It's time for action. Every taxpayer in Minnesota is impacted by their inaction.

All taxpayers should speak up. We're tired of being among the highest taxed citizens in the country. Enough is enough. If nothing happens, we need to elect new leadership.

Dave Amundson, Rochester

