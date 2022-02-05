SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: Minnesota should curtail taxing Social Security income

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 05, 2022 11:00 AM
Share

Minnesota is one of 12 states that tax Social Security income. Thirty-eight states have figured out a way not to tax Social Security income. With a $7.7 billion surplus, Minnesota can afford to cut this tax. Both parties can lean across the party line and agree on this.

The Minnesota government can figure out how to balance the budget without taxing the people who need their Social Security income monthly. I know people who can afford to leave Minnesota and go to a state that does not tax Social Security income. They do it just to claim residence in the state they move to for six months.

Do the numbers. Minnesota is losing more tax revenue having people leave the state. But these are not the people who I am talking about. I am talking about the people who cannot afford to move to another state. This Social Security income tax elimination would allow them to buy six months of milk and bread.

Senator Carla Nelson and Rep. Nels Pierson, you have the leadership to bring this to the 2022 legislation floor this session.

Another approach is to petition to cut the Social Security Income tax. What person receiving a Social Security monthly check would not sign a petition to stop taking Social Security income tax?

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a token tax that 38 states do not collect. Please make Minnesota the 39th.

Barry Bisbee, Stewartville

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Surplus is opportunity for tax reform
Our state has a surplus and our governor (right on cue) wants to spend the surplus and buy votes by giving a small amount back to the taxpayers.
February 05, 2022 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Skip the search, secure Pekel as RPS superintendent
Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel spoke to our Kiwanis Club and his presentation was excellent and he answered several questions on various topics with total competence.
February 01, 2022 12:30 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Everyone needs to prioritize safe driving
Have you noticed the black-and-white “Toward Zero Deaths” signs on Highway 52 near Oronoco?
February 01, 2022 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Eastwood Golf Course's condition is sub-par
I am disappointed that they are not considering some money for the golf courses.
January 29, 2022 01:30 PM