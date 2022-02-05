Letter: Minnesota should curtail taxing Social Security income

Minnesota is one of 12 states that tax Social Security income. Thirty-eight states have figured out a way not to tax Social Security income. With a $7.7 billion surplus, Minnesota can afford to cut this tax. Both parties can lean across the party line and agree on this.

The Minnesota government can figure out how to balance the budget without taxing the people who need their Social Security income monthly. I know people who can afford to leave Minnesota and go to a state that does not tax Social Security income. They do it just to claim residence in the state they move to for six months.

Do the numbers. Minnesota is losing more tax revenue having people leave the state. But these are not the people who I am talking about. I am talking about the people who cannot afford to move to another state. This Social Security income tax elimination would allow them to buy six months of milk and bread.

Senator Carla Nelson and Rep. Nels Pierson, you have the leadership to bring this to the 2022 legislation floor this session.

Another approach is to petition to cut the Social Security Income tax. What person receiving a Social Security monthly check would not sign a petition to stop taking Social Security income tax?

This is a token tax that 38 states do not collect. Please make Minnesota the 39th.

Barry Bisbee, Stewartville