Opinion | Letters
Letter: Minnesotans should support driver's licenses for all

December 24, 2022 08:30 AM
I would prefer that the driver in the car next to me have demonstrated a knowledge of driving laws and skills and have car insurance. A majority of conservative Minnesota politicians, including Sen. Carla Nelson, have instead felt that it’s more important to hold the position that "those people" shouldn’t be here and shouldn’t drive.

Prior to 2003, applying for a Minnesota driver's license didn’t require proof of legal residence. Eighteen states currently don’t. There are an estimated 8,000 undocumented people living in Southeast Minnesota, many of them performing jobs that are vital to our local economy. They need to drive to get to work, shop, and perform tasks like going to the doctor.

Contact your legislator. Tell them that you want a law passed providing access to driver's licenses for all!

Michael Resman, Rochester

