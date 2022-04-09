Letter: MLK's words are words to live by today

On April 4, 1967, Martin Luther King delivered his “Beyond Vietnam — A Time to Break the Silence” speech at Riverside Church in New York City. On April 2, 2022 the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft sponsored a re-reading of the speech at the same church under the title: “MLK 55 years later: can the church study war no more?”

King called for a “radical revolution of values ... the shift from a thing-oriented society to a person-oriented society.” He warned against “the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism, and militarism…“ He said: “A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death ... War is not the answer … We still have a choice today: nonviolent coexistence or violent coannihilation … in the final analysis our loyalties must become ecumenical rather than sectional” and called for “unconditional love of all mankind.”

On April 4 there was a march from Riverside Church to the Isaiah Wall in the United Nations that has etched on it the words of Isaiah 2:4: “they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.”

Facing a world with multiple ongoing wars, an urgent need to address the climate crisis, a pandemic, and the threat of nuclear war, King’s words are more relevant today than ever. We would do well to heed them.

Rich Van Dellen, Rochester