Letter: Money interests rolled over heron rookery

Let’s have a moment of silence. Something important has died. Integrity, common sense, the voice of the people, and our covenant with the other inhabitants of our world that we share life with have been shattered. Rochester Township Board has approved a preliminary plan for a luxury housing development destroying a unique and much-loved heron rookery. Greed and self-service have triumphed.

The officials who approved this misguided plan and the out-of-town developer, International Properties LLC, that will profit from this project should hide their heads in shame. I propose a statue be erected to immortalize this newly minted philosophy. A huge dollar sign should be erected at the entrance to this development.

Let’s put the statues of the Mayo Brothers in a museum, hopefully with blindfolds over their eyes, because the era of service to humanity, unselfish concern for our fellow human has been eclipsed.

We now see officials voting for shooting deer in our public parks, destroying heron rookeries, casting a doubtful eye on the geese we have shared our community with for decades. We used to tell our children stories of the brave and courageous people who were admirable, full of integrity and concern for their fellow man.

The Mayo Brothers, those are the people who will remain our leaders and fire our imaginations to better our time in this world.

What is happening in Rochester is shameful and sets the bar exceedingly low. Yes indeed, a statue to the dollar sign is fitting and appropriate.

Flo Sandok, Rochester