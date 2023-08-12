Letter: More funds needed for ALS research

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding a devastating lack of funding for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research in the federal budget.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare and devastating neurodegenerative disease that affects thousands of Americans. ALS can impact anyone, but it impacts those who serve in the military at a higher rate. In fact, the Veterans' Administration has declared ALS a service-connected disease.

ALS causes motor neurons to degenerate over time until they eventually die. There is no cure for ALS and as the disease progresses, people lose the ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe. Life expectancy can be less than five years after diagnosis. Funding for ALS research is essential to drive scientific advancements, develop innovative therapies, and improve the quality of life for ALS patients.

Research investments in other serious diseases, such as cancer and Alzheimer's, have resulted in breakthroughs in new treatments. No treatments were available for ALS for many years, but previous federal investments have led to two new FDA-approved drugs that can delay symptoms.

However, funding for ALS dramatically lags behind other diseases and must be increased. Without new and larger investments from the federal government, people living with ALS will be denied opportunities for new treatments and cures.

As a concerned citizen, I call on my senators and representative to increase, not cut federal ALS research funding in the 2024 budget at NIH, the Department of Defense and other relevant agencies. With greater investments, scientists and researchers can find treatments and cures for this devastating disease — and discover how to prevent it.

John McCormack, Byron