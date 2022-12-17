Letter: More negatives than positives with solar project

Recently a news story was run in the Post Bulletin in regard to the "Byron Solar Project" that is being planned by EDF. The news article, to me and many others, was very positive for those participating in the project and for EDF, but it didn't cover the downside of such a project and the long-term effects to local farmers and communities.

This project will take out approximately 1,600 acres or more of cropland, with the major portion of this land being "prime farmland." It is some of the highest yielding and fertile land in southeastern Minnesota. This is land that doesn't seem to need irrigation even in drought conditions. This will eliminate available farmland to rent and very likely cause rent to skyrocket on available land and adversely cause farmers to travel great distances to farm land that they could rent. The potential water runoff from heavy rains could cause flooding on surrounding farms, destroying crops. Planned water retention is for an inch per hour rainfall. Adjacent tiled farmland will potentially have drainage tile damaged when the pylons are placed that support the solar array. This can cause tile line water to back up, flooding crops or creating washout or erosion to valuable farmland. The sight of multiple solar panels, over 600,000, will not be pretty. Would you love to see panels surrounding your country home? Those living in close proximity to the proposed project will have noise pollution from the pounding of pylons in the ground over the construction time period and congestion on the surrounding roads as multiple semi-trucks a day are delivering equipment and supplies. That is not counting the destruction to local roads. Losing this much prime farmland could affect local agricultural businesses, such as the implement dealer, grain elevators and farmers. How will this affect farmers' heirs would like to take over their family farm? Those that own the land within this project area will have benefit economically to the tune of an estimated $65 million over 30 years. But is this at the expense of others? This project is planned to last 35 years, and then this prime farmland is supposed to be returned to the way it was. EDF only plans to remove any cables or other structures only down to 4 feet below ground level. EDF is bonding for this project, but what if the dollar value they are bonding for is insufficient to cover recovering costs at the end of the project. Who ends up being responsible for those costs — you and I, the taxpayers? The ultimate authority in making the decision if this project should proceed is the Minnesota Public Utility Commission, not local governmental agencies. Dodge County has adopted a complete set of regulations regarding solar and wind farms, but the MNPUC's final approval might circumvent these regulations.

In my opinion, this is not a win-win for our local communities. There are more negatives than positives, plus there are other concerns with regard to the Byron Solar Project that I haven't mentioned.

Neil Witzel, of Kasson, is a farmer and retired registered nurse. He served on the Byron Solar Project Advisory Task Force earlier this year.