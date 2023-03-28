Letter: Most seniors already receive Social Security tax-free

Now that we have a budget surplus in Minnesota, we can finally help senior citizens who don’t have enough to live on. Seniors who have to decide between paying for prescriptions or food, or who are struggling to pay their rent. We all know someone like this. According to the Center on Budget and Policy, in 2020, 9% of seniors lived below the poverty line.

Some politicians are promising they’ll help these struggling seniors by eliminating state taxes on Social Security. But people need to know that seniors living on low incomes — like Social Security income alone — don’t pay any state taxes on their Social Security. In fact, the bottom 55% of us don’t pay this tax.

That means that this tax cut won’t help the majority of seniors at all. Meanwhile, it will again give the biggest benefit to the top 20% of high-income retirees.

If this promise is kept, it would leave a multi-billion dollar hole in future state budgets and limit revenue for programs that benefit all of us. Are we really ready to let middle and lower income seniors continue to suffer for the privilege of a few being able to have a little extra money? 600,000 Social Security recipients — the majority of all beneficiaries — would receive nothing from this cut.

Contact your legislator today and tell them to instead use the money for health care and other programs that middle and lower income seniors desperately need to support themselves.

Diane O’Mara, Stewartville