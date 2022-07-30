Letter: Moving Silver Lake Dam needed for ADA reasons

Recent editorials about the Silver Lake Dam have neglected to state the reason the city has made plans to relocate the present dam.

Under the current Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, a proposed handicap-accessible underpass at the North Broadway bridge cannot be built because the current dam would intersect the east side ramp.

The city’s solution is a new dam, built 500 feet upstream, that will allow for construction of proper ramps and help eliminate a dangerous car/pedestrian intersection at the bridge while preserving Silver Lake for its original intended purpose as a recreational site.

Lee Hilgendorf, Rochester