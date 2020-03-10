Whom do Mayor Kim Norton and the Rochester City Council serve?
Mayor Norton has said that we have to take people at their word. The context of that statement had to do with a private phone call between the mayor and the developer of the Kmart parking lot in which he secured a 30-month extension of the original five-year lease of the property.
At time of the original hearing, 27 city residents representing hundreds of Slatterly Park neighbors lined up to express both concerns about and opposition to the parking lot project and its detrimental effect on the neighborhood. Neither Kim Norton nor the city council accepted them for their word. The neighborhood had a voice but they never had a chance.
The pleas of long term residents of the neighborhood did not sway either Mayor Norton or a slim majority of the city council, but all it took was one phone call from a wealthy individual who lives and conducts business from miles away to negatively affect residents of a neighborhood within walking distance of the Government Center.
Mayor Norton and the City Council serve primarily themselves as evidenced by the obscene raise they gave themselves. The interests of the Mayo Clinic and the dictates of the DMC Board are a close second.
Who can Rochester citizens get to call Kim Norton who is powerful, or wealthy enough that would influence her to work on behalf of the city’s residents?
Othelmo da Silva, Rochester