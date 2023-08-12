Letter: Nelson tries to rewrite her record

Recently, Sen. Carla Nelson wrote an op-ed in which she rewrites her own legislative record on education financing. As a high school math teacher with 17 years working in classrooms, I’ve watched funding for students and schools fall behind while Sen. Nelson has represented us in St. Paul.

When they held the majority, Senate Republicans repeatedly proposed budgets that would cut school funding and reduce support for our kids. But this year, we’ve truly seen historic funding thanks to Gov. Walz and Democrats in the Legislature. Increases in the general formula, special education funding, multi-language learner funding, and indexing future years’ increases to inflation at a minimum of 2% are just some of the positive impacts that will be felt in schools for years to come.

I visited the Capitol during this session and had the opportunity to speak with Sen. Nelson about indexing future funding increases for inflation. She told me to “be careful what we wish for,” because it’s a double-edged sword. As someone who saw insufficient increases take a toll on students during her years as Education chair, I don’t buy excuses for not keeping support for our kids at pace with rising costs.

Make no mistake, support for schools happened this year because Democrats controlled the House, Senate, and governorship. If we want to ensure education funding that meets the needs of our kids, we need to elect representatives who will lead for our families and our communities.

Jake Johnson, Rochester