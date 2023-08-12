Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Nelson tries to rewrite her record

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:30 AM

Recently, Sen. Carla Nelson wrote an op-ed in which she rewrites her own legislative record on education financing. As a high school math teacher with 17 years working in classrooms, I’ve watched funding for students and schools fall behind while Sen. Nelson has represented us in St. Paul.

When they held the majority, Senate Republicans repeatedly proposed budgets that would cut school funding and reduce support for our kids. But this year, we’ve truly seen historic funding thanks to Gov. Walz and Democrats in the Legislature. Increases in the general formula, special education funding, multi-language learner funding, and indexing future years’ increases to inflation at a minimum of 2% are just some of the positive impacts that will be felt in schools for years to come.

I visited the Capitol during this session and had the opportunity to speak with Sen. Nelson about indexing future funding increases for inflation. She told me to “be careful what we wish for,” because it’s a double-edged sword. As someone who saw insufficient increases take a toll on students during her years as Education chair, I don’t buy excuses for not keeping support for our kids at pace with rising costs.

Make no mistake, support for schools happened this year because Democrats controlled the House, Senate, and governorship. If we want to ensure education funding that meets the needs of our kids, we need to elect representatives who will lead for our families and our communities.

Jake Johnson, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Republicans missed chance to manage surplus
1h ago
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: More funds needed for ALS research
1h ago
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Serving as an AmeriCorps promise fellow can change your life
3d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


OPED-CORONAVIRUS-BLAME-COMMENTARY-KHN
Members Only
Health
COVID cases are ticking up in the US. Will Minnesota have a fall, winter wave?
2h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Fillmore County Journal
Members Only
Local
As newsroom numbers dwindle, Minnesota communities battle to preserve local journalism
2h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Jeff Pieters column sig
Columns
Jeff Pieters: State of the Post Bulletin? It's remarkably solid
3h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Pieters
Storm Clouds
Community
Photos: Slice of Life August 2023
11h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II