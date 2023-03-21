99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Nelson's no-vote on bonding bill raises questions

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 10:00 AM

I am so disappointed that Senate Republicans blocked state bonding funding for Minnesota at the Capitol. This bill had bipartisan support in the House, and I expected Senate Republicans would vote for it as well.

The bonding bill had money for improvements to the Rochester airport, road safety projects, housing, and other valuable needs for Rochester. Republicans said they won't vote for a bill without tax cuts, but those tax cuts would disproportionately benefit the wealthy.

Sen. Carla Nelson says that she is for jobs, economic development, and bipartisanship. But she can't say that she supports these projects when she didn't even show up to vote for them.

This is not a game, people's lives and livelihood are on the line. I call on Sen. Nelson to let us know why she didn't even vote on this very important bill.

Gale Julius, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Drazkowski's comments were out of touch
March 21, 2023 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Bud Grant will live on in memory
March 21, 2023 08:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Apache Mall -- and Rochester -- would benefit from an ice rink
March 18, 2023 09:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Dennis.JPG
Local
Rochester prepares to investigate discrimination and retaliation claims tied to council member's censure
March 20, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Wrestling Team
March 20, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Cole Glazier
Prep
A class above the rest: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier the 2022-23 Post Bulletin Boys Wrestler of the Year
March 20, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Asked and Answered - Cara Edwards
Community
Rochester Rep Theatre's Cara Edwards knows costumes
March 21, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work