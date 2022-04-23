Letter: No need to fight, let's make the whole city a TIF

After reading the brilliant explanation of TIF (tax-increment financing) by the Answerman in the April 16, 2022, edition of the Post Bulletin, it gave me cause to think about the fairness of the TIF system.

The TIF system is a tool to promote economic growth, as I understand it. It seems slanted to help the financial sponsors of very large projects such as apartment buildings and the like. And, very likely the argument would be if there was no TIF, we will take our project elsewhere.

Since real estate taxes are very high for all owners of property, in the interest of fairness, let’s designate the entire City of Rochester a TIF District. This would spur economic growth as well.

Since my case for citywide TIF will most likely meet little support, how about holding the line on real estate taxes for 2023, or maybe even cutting real estate taxes, which is about as likely as city wide TIF.

Why has the norm become significant increase in real estate taxes year after year? Seems like a fair question to me.

Al Johnsrud, Rochester