SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 23
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: No need to fight, let's make the whole city a TIF

Letter to the Editor graphic
April 23, 2022 08:30 AM
Share

After reading the brilliant explanation of TIF (tax-increment financing) by the Answerman in the April 16, 2022, edition of the Post Bulletin, it gave me cause to think about the fairness of the TIF system.

The TIF system is a tool to promote economic growth, as I understand it. It seems slanted to help the financial sponsors of very large projects such as apartment buildings and the like. And, very likely the argument would be if there was no TIF, we will take our project elsewhere.

Since real estate taxes are very high for all owners of property, in the interest of fairness, let’s designate the entire City of Rochester a TIF District. This would spur economic growth as well.

Since my case for citywide TIF will most likely meet little support, how about holding the line on real estate taxes for 2023, or maybe even cutting real estate taxes, which is about as likely as city wide TIF.

Why has the norm become significant increase in real estate taxes year after year? Seems like a fair question to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al Johnsrud, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Rural values? Not in my country
I was born and raised in rural southeastern Minnesota. In fact, the farm on which I grew up is only a few miles from where some of the pictures in your April 16 articles were taken.
April 23, 2022 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Help build scholarship program to honor Radar
Congratulations to the Fools Five Race Organization on yet another successful road race. The entire Lewiston community’s dedication to raise funds for cancer research is awe-inspiring. It makes me proud to call Lewiston my hometown.
April 16, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: This should be a chance for tax reform
Mississippi and other states with a surplus of taxpayer revenue are reducing state income tax rates, simplifying tax filing and in some cases working toward eliminating state income taxes completely (some already have).
April 16, 2022 09:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Have you heard the bright economic news?
It's up to our nation's corporate media to inform us about the good, the bad, and the ugly. Yet the bad and the ugly too often overwhelm everything.
April 16, 2022 08:30 AM