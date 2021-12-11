SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Opinion | Letters

Letter: No place for politics of destruction

We’ve got to voice our support for our local individuals trying to improve our lives.

Letter to the Editor graphic
By Judy Jensen
December 11, 2021 12:30 PM
Axios, an ethical new reporting agency, reported Dec. 3, the account of a meeting held by Republican Senate Minority leader, Mitch McConnell, that there would be no official Republican platform for the 2022 elections. Their singular approach would be to attack Democrats on theirs. Culture wars would replace actual policies. McConnell stated to supporters that any policies the party would take would be determined by the 2024 Republican Presidential nominee (Trump?).

This is outrageous. When a political party has no reason for its existence other than the destruction of the opposing party, what does this say about us as American voters? That we’d rather tear down our institutions than build them up? That we care about destroying any efforts to improve the conditions of regular citizens rather than enthusiastically supporting them?

Wake up, people. We are losing our country to these negative forces. We’ve got to voice our support for our local individuals trying to improve our lives (our schools, our local officials). And we must decry national politics that preach hate and disunity. We deserve better than this. And I urge you to support the honest efforts of those whom we have elected to represent us, to do their job.

Judy Jensen, Rochester

