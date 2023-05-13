99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Nurses bill could reduce availability of care

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:00 AM

As a recently-retired Rochester Mayo RN, I’ve watched with interest Mayo’s argument against the KNABA bill. They worry it will “stifle its ability to innovate and take away decision-making from Mayo staff and hand it over to government-mandated committees.”

If people don’t get care, health disparities and health outcomes worsen; care is delayed. I’m well aware of Mayo’s current nurse staff model and I only wish people understood what is happening on the inside; most are not getting that perspective. Please know this nursing shortage has indeed impacted Mayo Clinic. And this bill COULD force bed closures due to staffing shortages

Mayo’s nursing department created their own scoring system to classify the acuity of patients, determining the number of bedside nurses required for patient care. I retired in February but in the last 6-9 months I worked there, (using their OWN criteria) many days were staffed at 70-75% workload for what patient acuity deemed allowable for adequate nursing quotas across units. Last fall the staffing model was shifted to spread nursing staff more equitably across all hospital units. But this means nurses float to units that could require totally different skill sets than what they’re familiar with.

Mayo’s department of nursing is already short staffed many days, for what is truly required to provide adequate care. Bed closures would be much safer than chronically short-staffed units where care is compromised, and risk of errors increase.

Let’s keep ALL hospitals included in this important KNABA bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kay Anderson, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Mayo, take care of your nurses
May 13, 2023 06:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Not a mother?
May 09, 2023 06:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Leaders should hear youth voices on tobacco issue
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Creekside 2.jpg
Business
Investors paid $5.9 million for Rochester's troubled Creekside Apartments
May 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Teacher of the Month - Ivy Manning
Local
Learning life skills early: Longfellow teacher helps her kindergarteners grow
May 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008176.jpg
Health
How Mayo Clinic crashed the party, sharpening the dispute between hospitals and nurses
May 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
063021-ROYALS-GREYHOUNDS-BASEBALL-8413.jpg
College
Rochester Royals pitcher Finocchi signs on as assistant coach for Rochester Honkers
May 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck