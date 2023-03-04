Letter: Omar's infractions pale beside Greene's

Recently Rep. Brad Finstad voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He justified his vote by saying that her antisemitic comments (for which she apologized) were unacceptable. His statement is coming back to haunt him now.

Recently Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a separation of our nation into “red states and blue states ... a national divorce.” Although there is a constitutional provision that prohibits insurrectionists from holding public office, Rep. Finstad has not said a peep about it. Not only has Rep. Greene called for a formal division of the United States, she has

Ties to the violent Jan. 6 insurrection

Incited political violence

Promoted racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories and spoken at white supremacist events

Lacked good manners and basic decency and generally been an embarrassment

Rep. Greene has boldly done all of these abhorrent acts, yet Rep. Finstad has been silent. We in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District deserve better representation! Will you please join me in urging Rep. Finstad to immediately and publicly denounce her statements and actions and call on House leadership to call for a vote to CENSURE her and remove her from committees? Why is she even allowed to remain in Congress?

Roslyn Hjermstad, Cannon Falls