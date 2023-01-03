Letter: Opinion on IRS was misinformed

The editorial by Preston Brashers in the Dec. 28, 2022, Post Bulletin contains nothing but lies about taxes and the IRS. These lies are being pushed by the worst of the right-wing media.

Described as a senior policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation, Brashers is the latest in a series of phony experts at the Foundation who are only published by extreme right-wing organizations. These publications, such as the Daily Caller, cite to each other in a closed universe that bears no relation to reality. These experts have no credibility outside of these circular citations.

Even though The Daily Caller has been correctly vilified as propaganda, the worst of the publications which Brashers lists on his bio as publishing his work is the Epoch Times, part of Epoch Media Group, an international media company affiliated with the Falun Gong religious movement. The Epoch Media Group's news sites and YouTube channels have spread misinformation and conspiracy theories promoted by QAnon and anti-vaccine misinformation, along with the big lie that the 2020 United States presidential election was fraudulent.

Brashers and the Heritage Foundation tell you to fear the IRS having the resources to conduct tax audits which would ensure that all people, including the wealthiest Americans, are paying taxes they legitimately owe. They are not seeking to protect the middle class, but the mega-rich who are their true sponsors. They promote the lie that because government cannot do everything, it should not be allowed to do anything to make the lives of average citizens better.

The Post Bulletin should not be promoting the agenda of the Heritage Foundation and The Epoch Times. It diminishes the good work you do every day. Publish legitimate pro and con editorials by respected experts on specific issues, not these propaganda broadsides.

Steven Braun, Rochester