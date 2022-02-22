SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Opinion | Letters

Letter: Our COVID tests came quickly

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 22, 2022 11:30 AM
In response to a Saturday letter to the editor, my husband and I received our free COVID tests two weeks after we ordered them. We were impressed with the alacrity of the delivery considering the number of orders that were probably being processed across the country. We are grateful for the present administration’s generous offer.

Darlene Vowels, Rochester

