Letter: Our COVID tests came quickly
In response to a Saturday letter to the editor, my husband and I received our free COVID tests two weeks after we ordered them. We were impressed with the alacrity of the delivery considering the number of orders that were probably being processed across the country. We are grateful for the present administration’s generous offer.
Darlene Vowels, Rochester
Reading Sen. Carla Nelson’s recent commentary ("Ending SSI tax is senator's aim") calling for the elimination of the social security tax in Minnesota I felt the need to add some clarifying information that the senator selectively left out.
I just got a notice today that my four free COVID home tests from Biden will arrive next Tuesday, one month and one week after I ordered them.
In September 2020, my wife and I accepted a call to serve as Co Pastors of the Congregational Church UCC here in Rochester. As a Christian minister, I believe that God calls us to help create a world where all people have what they need to flourish.
The Feb. 14 Rochester City Council study session meeting on the Sixth Street bridge and related amenities offered only two choices (out of 10 they considered but did not present). The cost was exploitative — $18 million dollars for ordinary and boring at the same time.