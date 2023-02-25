99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Paid family leave is a Minnesotan thing to do

February 25, 2023 10:00 AM

In Minnesota, when we discover an injustice or inefficiency in our institutions or social compact, we historically have taken action to correct it.

The Paid Family and Medical Leave bill being considered by the Legislature is an opportunity for building on that legacy.

The bill would provide up to 12 weeks a year of paid leave for those with a qualifying medical event, including for mental health, to care for a family member who experiences such an event, or to bond with a new child.

This bill has been written over several years and modeled, after intensive research and discussion, on other states' successful medical leave laws.

It would keep Minnesotans from financial ruin and allow families to be present for each other in times of need or the first weeks of a new life.

The costs for the program would be shared by employers and employees, with a very small payroll tax amounting to $120 a year for a worker making $40,000.

Unsurprisingly, the usual big business interests oppose its passage. But it is these same businesses that currently have an advantage over small business owners in providing benefits like paid leave time.

Passing this bill would help small businesses recruit and retain workers. It is in line with our values and historical good sense, and would help millions of Minnesotans. Let's make it law.

Nowell Bjerkaas, Oronoco

