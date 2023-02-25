99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Paid family leave is an essential benefit

February 25, 2023 08:00 AM

I was a benefited employee at my last job. That meant I had vacation time and health benefits. I had three kids in college and aging parents in Minnesota who needed my help. I used almost all my vacation time and the FMLA time available to me so I could travel from southwestern Wisconsin to northern Minnesota for three consecutive years. My mom had multiple health issues, Dad was getting frail and didn’t know how to be a patient advocate, which necessitated me being there.

This meant I had no vacation time to use with my family. Self-care was not happening because there were too many high-stress days with no chance to take a break. I would have been a much healthier person and probably more productive if paid family leave had been available. The stress level in my job was off the charts and caregiving is emotionally taxing. If Minnesota had PFML, one of my brothers in Minnesota could have provided care instead of me. Providing paid family leave sends a clear sign that we as Minnesotans value our workers and their ability to take time to care.

Donna Miller, Rochester

