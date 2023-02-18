Letter: Paid medical leave offers security at fearful times

In November 2019, I was diagnosed with lymphoma

A week later my wife took a day off work to join me at the oncologist's office. It was gonna be brutal for a bit, total body radiation. Doc said, "It will be rough, then when we're done with that, we go on to chemotherapy." So much was happening. I heard Tamara ask, "Is she is gonna need someone with her for a while?" "It will be best for a bit," was the docs answer.

Tamara took FMLA and was with me for all my appointments. Sometimes she worked from home and sometimes she couldn't. Friends and family stayed with me as Tamara had to go back to work.

The FMLA she took was unpaid. Medical bills were stacking up and we were seriously worried. I was asking at appointments, "How much does that cost, will it be covered?"

No one should have to worry about finances during this time. However we lost a lot when Tamara had to take FMLA without pay.

Tamara and I support paid family medical leave for up to 12 weeks, because when you're up against a big diagnosis like cancer, you shouldn't have to worry about losing a paycheck.

Please support the paid family medical leave act.

Gale Julius, Rochester