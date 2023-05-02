99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Pass Senate bill to end wolf trophy hunting

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:30 AM

Minnesota’s gray wolves are one of our greatest wildlife treasures. We’re the only state in the “Lower 48” that has always had a viable native wolf population. We’re the model for good wolf management – so far. But we need to take action now to keep it that way.

Since February 2022, Minnesota’s wolves have been listed under and protected by the federal Endangered Species Act. But this protection is likely temporary. It is very probable that our wolves will be delisted in the future, and if they are, wolf hunting and trapping can start again.

To prevent this, two weeks ago, the Minnesota House voted to prohibit recreational wolf hunting if the wolves are delisted. A similar bipartisan bill has been introduced in the Senate (SF 2062). Our state Sen. Carla Nelson appreciates that Minnesota’s heritage as a safe haven for wolves is important not only to Minnesota’s ecosystem, but also to the entire nation’s wolf population. Now she needs to protect this valuable heritage by supporting SF 2062.

There are many more wildlife lovers in Minnesota who want wolves protected than there are trophy hunters who seek to kill them. And indiscriminately killing wolves, as occurs in trophy hunting, actually increases the number of livestock-wolf conflicts that occur in less than 2% of livestock farms in areas where wolves live (by breaking up family structures and changing behaviors). Preventative pro-active measures are far more effective in reducing livestock predation.

For all these reasons, Sen. Nelson should support SF 2062 and bring a lasting end to trophy wolf hunting in Minnesota.

Viki Morris, Rochester

