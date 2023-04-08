50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Opinion Letters

Letter: PB lost reader's trust over governor endorsement

Since the editors of the PB have declared this week "Trust Week," I'd like to advise them that trust is earned. That's a fairly common often repeated phrase: good advice, no doubt.

The editors and owners in Fargo, Forum Communications, should realize that there's a large medical facility located here. Employees were required during the pandemic to vaccinate and wear masks. Endorsing a gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Jensen, who ridiculed mandatory vaccinations and mask wearing is not only stupid but an example of having little understanding of the local audience.

Good luck building trust; you lost mine. Just as trust is earned, it can also be lost.

John Trolander, Oronoco

