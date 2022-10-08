Letter: PB missed the mark on Graham coverage

The Oct 4 PB article "Supportive Messages" by John Molseed of the Oct. 2, "God Loves Your Tour" at Soldier Field really shows the bias of this writer pushing his agenda.

Having a large front-page photo and two others with names included and then an insignificant photo showing a small portion of the main event for the featured story was disgusting! Apparently, Molseed could only take time to find one out of the thousands that attended the large gathering on Soldier Field to include their comment but yet featured several quotes from the small group across the street on how they were showing "love and inclusion" and "Loving Their Neighbor."

Shame on the PB editors for also not showing more "class" with a real review of this big Oct. 2 event in Rochester. The Sept. 24 PB tour preview article by this same writer was also very one-sided. Perhaps it is time to pull the plug on a subscription to the PB as it has become just another tell-all tabloid that we see on the racks near the grocery store checkout counters!

Wayne Hendrickson, Kasson