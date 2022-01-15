SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: Pekel deserving of permanent leadership role

The Rochester School District has benefited first hand watching and evaluating Dr. Pekel’s leadership which has been steady, strategic, and strong in these challenging times.

Letter to the Editor graphic
By Peter Stenson
January 15, 2022 10:00 AM
Share

In the Jan. 4 Post Bulletin piece titled, “Rochester School District release mid-year summary review of Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel.”

Based on Dr. Kent Pekel’s five month review he has made effective progress toward his personal goals. Summary of a district and community survey reveals Dr. Pekel’s effective and highly effective approval rating.

I read with interest the board’s decision to launch its search for a permanent superintendent by contacting search firms.

The district has benefited first hand watching and evaluating Dr. Pekel’s leadership which has been steady, strategic, and strong in these challenging times.

I support the Rochester Board of Education to remove the Interim title on Dr. Kent Pekel and name him Superintendent.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been said, sometimes the grass is greener right where you stand.

Peter Stenson, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: False fraud allegations may spell the end of our democracy
A real patriot recognizes that America is a democracy which chooses its leaders with free and fair elections, that his or her preferred candidate will not always win, and would never use or promote violence to attempt to subvert a legitimate election.
January 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Carole Mataya
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Defend free elections, or say goodbye to America
Please, don’t let us go down in history as the generation who let our democracy slip away.
January 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Edward Coen
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Equanimity begins at home
I was recently amused with a letter in this column wherein a self-styled, independent voter condemned Republicans for having no platform, and then claimed that the honest and decent ones were a disappearing breed. After this display of independence, the writer went on to ask us all to put aside our "partisan/tribal differences." Ok, but you first!
January 08, 2022 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Nelson's silence speaks volumes
The democratic process defines who we are as Americans. Free and fair elections ensure that our elected leaders remain accountable to we the people.
January 08, 2022 11:00 AM