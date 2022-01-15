Letter: Pekel deserving of permanent leadership role

In the Jan. 4 Post Bulletin piece titled, “Rochester School District release mid-year summary review of Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel.”

Based on Dr. Kent Pekel’s five month review he has made effective progress toward his personal goals. Summary of a district and community survey reveals Dr. Pekel’s effective and highly effective approval rating.

I read with interest the board’s decision to launch its search for a permanent superintendent by contacting search firms.

The district has benefited first hand watching and evaluating Dr. Pekel’s leadership which has been steady, strategic, and strong in these challenging times.

I support the Rochester Board of Education to remove the Interim title on Dr. Kent Pekel and name him Superintendent.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been said, sometimes the grass is greener right where you stand.

Peter Stenson, Rochester