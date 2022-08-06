Letter: Pekel's attendance was perfect

Congratulations to Superintendent Pekel! I saw a TV report of the first day of school at Longfellow, and there was Superintendent Pekel greeting students and parents.

As I previously wrote, I worked for six superintendents and I recall only one being present at our school on the first day. To me, Superintendent Pekel showed a high level of commitment to Rochester schools and community by his presence, which speaks louder than words.

If you would forgive the stories of a retired teacher, I once called the superintendent’s office and asked if we really had no school on Dec. 16 in honor of the superintendent’s birthday. As luck would have it, Helen, a stern Scandinavian lady, answered the call. I remember she suggested I get back to work, and no holiday on Dec. 16, which is the condensed version of the answer!

Al Johnsrud, Rochester