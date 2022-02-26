Letter: Please, keep the conversation going
Our dear mother Genny Rice passed away on Jan. 28.
For 50 years her pointed, witty letters to the editor were a sledgehammer in a velvet glove. (Admittedly, there often wasn't a velvet glove in sight.)
You could feel the passion behind every click of the typewriter and you always knew where she stood.
Genny wanted to make the world a better place for her grandchildren and future generations. Tell it, spill it, send it, and most importantly ... keep the conversation going.
On behalf of my mother and our family, if we can no longer engage one another in civil debate, we no longer have a democracy.
Renee Rice, Rochester
Ready or not, the 2022 political campaign season has begun, and that introduces new rules for certain kinds of letters to the editor.
Rochester ordinance 5-22 allows anyone to operate an unlimited number of no-fare buses along any neighborhood street at any time of day they might choose, with absolutely no prior opportunity for public discussion or city regulation.
I cared for our area’s seniors for two decades as a doctor for older patients. I saw people stay too long in their homes without adequate home care, unable to afford the cost of senior housing. People made difficult choices between buying food and medications. And our rural seniors face a crisis with closures of clinics, leaving many without the transport they need to more distant health care sites.
In response to a Saturday letter to the editor, my husband and I received our free COVID tests two weeks after we ordered them. We were impressed with the alacrity of the delivery considering the number of orders that were probably being processed across the country. We are grateful for the present administration’s generous offer.