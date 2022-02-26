Letter: Please, keep the conversation going

Our dear mother Genny Rice passed away on Jan. 28.

For 50 years her pointed, witty letters to the editor were a sledgehammer in a velvet glove. (Admittedly, there often wasn't a velvet glove in sight.)

You could feel the passion behind every click of the typewriter and you always knew where she stood.

Genny wanted to make the world a better place for her grandchildren and future generations. Tell it, spill it, send it, and most importantly ... keep the conversation going.

On behalf of my mother and our family, if we can no longer engage one another in civil debate, we no longer have a democracy.

Renee Rice, Rochester

