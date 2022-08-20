Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Opinion | Letters
Letter: Plenty of good in Inflation Reduction Act

August 20, 2022 08:00 AM
The recent Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 passed by the U.S. Senate is an example of what this country needs more of as opposed to being a Democratic “overreach” as one reader recently suggested.

This bill will give us a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure, including $550 billion in new federal investments in roads, bridges, water infrastructure, internet and more.

It will grow the economy, enhance competitiveness, and create good jobs.

It will add on average, 2 million jobs per year over the decade.

It makes for the largest federal investment in public transit — ever!

It allows the largest federal investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak, as well as the largest bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate Highway system.

It makes the largest investment in clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in U.S. history.

It helps tackle climate crisis by making the largest investments in clean energy in history.

This bill invests $7.5 billion to build the first ever, national network of EV chargers along our highways for our growing electric vehicle markets.

Many other good directives are included in this bill, but too many to mention here.

This bill was a bipartisan initiative. It is a good bill which can only strengthen our country.

Why would anyone be against this bill passed by a bipartisan majority of Congress? ... I wonder!

Richard Lehman Sr., Rochester

