Letter: Pre-registration for high schoolers is a big win for democracy

This past legislative session has undoubtedly been historic and impactful for millions of Minnesotans. But beyond the headlines of legal marijuana and newly-codified abortion rights, one of the most significant impacts for young Minnesotans is in the recently-enacted Democracy For The People Act: pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Young voters are discouraged from voting when voter registration is convoluted, with arbitrary registration deadlines, confusing registration requirements, or other logistical hoops that are difficult to navigate. The increased mobility of young people as they move away for higher education or job opportunities further complicates this problem.

Scholars argue that by creating a voter registration system for 16- and 17-year-olds, young people are more likely to develop a lifelong habit of voting in elections. A Duke University study found that pre-registration laws for 16- and 17-year-olds correlate to a 13% increase in young voter turnout. And by allowing upper-level high school students to register, we can meet students where they are: in the classroom. As a recent high school graduate, conversations around civic engagement combined with an 'in-house' opportunity to register will boost young voter registration numbers.

This newly-minted pre-registration system is not a final fix to tackle these complicated problems but an essential first step to expanding our democracy to its youngest participants. Thoughtful legislation, like the Democracy For The People Act, crafted in the best interest of young voters, is crucial for nurturing an informed and active citizenry.

William Laudon, Rochester