Letter: Protect and advance democracy

Some people would say that this is not a good time to be tinkering with our electoral process, given the heightened concern with election integrity in recent years. However, those claims of widespread fraud have been investigated, they have been litigated, and they have been found to be completely without merit.

This is not to say that there aren’t areas to improve upon, but to deny real democratic reforms to appease such imaginary concerns would be a failure of leadership. It’s time to channel that patriotism to support real improvements to some of the real shortcomings in our current system.

There are several excellent bills advancing right now in the Minnesota Capitol. Sen. Liz Boldon’s bill, SF3, is a good example of this. It expands access, makes voting easier, protects election workers, and addresses foreign influence.

However the democratic reform I’m most excited about is the adoption of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) state wide. This bill will be introduced in just a few days. This is NOT some theoretical proposal. RCV has been used in many municipal elections, in Minnesota, for the past 12 years, and I’d love to see it here in Rochester. Data shows that it works, and works well.

Nationally, RCV has already been used statewide by both red and blue states (Alaska and Maine), and it’s time to add Minnesota to that list. Please contact your legislator and ask them to support the RCV bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Monk, Rochester