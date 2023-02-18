99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Protect and advance democracy

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 18, 2023 10:30 AM

Some people would say that this is not a good time to be tinkering with our electoral process, given the heightened concern with election integrity in recent years. However, those claims of widespread fraud have been investigated, they have been litigated, and they have been found to be completely without merit. 

This is not to say that there aren’t areas to improve upon, but to deny real democratic reforms to appease such imaginary concerns would be a failure of leadership. It’s time to channel that patriotism to support real improvements to some of the real shortcomings in our current system. 

There are several excellent bills advancing right now in the Minnesota Capitol. Sen. Liz Boldon’s bill, SF3, is a good example of this. It expands access, makes voting easier, protects election workers, and addresses foreign influence. 

However the democratic reform I’m most excited about is the adoption of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) state wide. This bill will be introduced in just a few days. This is NOT some theoretical proposal. RCV has been used in many municipal elections, in Minnesota, for the past 12 years, and I’d love to see it here in Rochester. Data shows that it works, and works well. 

Nationally, RCV has already been used statewide by both red and blue states (Alaska and Maine), and it’s time to add Minnesota to that list.  Please contact your legislator and ask them to support the RCV bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Monk, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Want to save Social Security?
February 18, 2023 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Some fears are well-founded
February 18, 2023 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Paid medical leave offers security at fearful times
February 18, 2023 06:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Acupuncturist Kristina Gacesa
Health
Rochester's acupuncturists find joy, face skepticism in their practices
February 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20230215_133658.jpg
Business
Hybrid office developer to build out new offerings in empty downtown Rochester space
February 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Sports Mentorship Academy
Local
'This is a place of hope': Rochester's newest community center opens
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Houston
Exclusive
Local
Houston, Minn., faces pressure in exiting off-highway vehicle park plan
February 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed