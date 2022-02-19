SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: Protesters' Stars of David point to a deficient understanding of history

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Share

In September 2020, my wife and I accepted a call to serve as Co Pastors of the Congregational Church UCC here in Rochester. As a Christian minister, I believe that God calls us to help create a world where all people have what they need to flourish.

We believe that every child in Rochester, Black, brown, or white, deserves a safe, inclusive, and honest education. They also deserve a community where they and their families can thrive.

We want to ensure that our children have a safe environment in which to learn, and that all of our history, our greatest achievements and our moral failures, is taught with accuracy, honesty, and integrity.

At a recent school board meeting, our members noticed several people in attendance had yellow Stars of David attached to their clothing, referencing those that Jews were made to wear during the Holocaust. This offensive and ill-conceived display was part of a national pattern of incidents intended to compare the systematic extermination of over 6 million Jewish people during the Holocaust with a public health requirement that students wear masks during the pandemic to ensure their safety.

Such a comparison is not only wildly inaccurate, it is also deeply offensive in its minimization of the horror suffered by our Jewish neighbors and their ancestors. To make light of this suffering by comparing it to the wearing of a surgical mask is anti-Semitic and disturbing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident illustrates exactly why it is so important that we continue to teach the truth about our history. Teaching our history with honesty and integrity is how our children learn to create a better future for our country.

Andrew Greenhaw, co-pastor, Congregational Church UCC
Jenny Cannon, lead pastor, Christ United Methodist Church
Lisa Janke, pastor of outreach / Olive Branch, Mount Olive Lutheran Church

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Home COVID tests have been too slow to arrive
I just got a notice today that my four free COVID home tests from Biden will arrive next Tuesday, one month and one week after I ordered them.
February 19, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Stop the mad spending on DMC
The Feb. 14 Rochester City Council study session meeting on the Sixth Street bridge and related amenities offered only two choices (out of 10 they considered but did not present). The cost was exploitative — $18 million dollars for ordinary and boring at the same time.
February 19, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Thank you, teachers and health care workers
As members of the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission and students in Rochester and Byron high schools, the pandemic changed our lives in ways we couldn’t have imagined. Beyond the upheaval in schedules, the uncertainty and the isolation, we worried about the virus and its potential effect on us, our families and our lives.
February 15, 2022 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Kent Pekel should be named superintendent now
I am new to Rochester and I have two grandchildren in the Rochester Public Schools system. Since my arrival, I have taken special interest in how the school board operates. It is my opinion that the board’s track record of decision-making has been spotty at best.
February 12, 2022 01:00 PM