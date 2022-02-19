Letter: Protesters' Stars of David point to a deficient understanding of history

In September 2020, my wife and I accepted a call to serve as Co Pastors of the Congregational Church UCC here in Rochester. As a Christian minister, I believe that God calls us to help create a world where all people have what they need to flourish.

We believe that every child in Rochester, Black, brown, or white, deserves a safe, inclusive, and honest education. They also deserve a community where they and their families can thrive.

We want to ensure that our children have a safe environment in which to learn, and that all of our history, our greatest achievements and our moral failures, is taught with accuracy, honesty, and integrity.

At a recent school board meeting, our members noticed several people in attendance had yellow Stars of David attached to their clothing, referencing those that Jews were made to wear during the Holocaust. This offensive and ill-conceived display was part of a national pattern of incidents intended to compare the systematic extermination of over 6 million Jewish people during the Holocaust with a public health requirement that students wear masks during the pandemic to ensure their safety.

Such a comparison is not only wildly inaccurate, it is also deeply offensive in its minimization of the horror suffered by our Jewish neighbors and their ancestors. To make light of this suffering by comparing it to the wearing of a surgical mask is anti-Semitic and disturbing.

This incident illustrates exactly why it is so important that we continue to teach the truth about our history. Teaching our history with honesty and integrity is how our children learn to create a better future for our country.

Andrew Greenhaw, co-pastor, Congregational Church UCC

Jenny Cannon, lead pastor, Christ United Methodist Church

Lisa Janke, pastor of outreach / Olive Branch, Mount Olive Lutheran Church