Opinion | Letters

Letter: Public deserved to hear program on safety

March 22, 2022 11:30 AM
I paid to attend to the Center of the American Experiment’s forum on Crime last Tuesday, March 15. I am very involved in this community. I have a real interest in crime issues. I was president of the Eastside Pioneers Neighborhood Association now known as Eastside Neighborhood Association for almost 20 years. In that time, we dealt with a wide range of public safety issues dealing with armed robberies, theft, drugs, gangs, drive by shootings and more. Consequently, I have developed a genuine ongoing interest in public safety.

I was shocked that it was canceled and outraged that I was denied current reliable information on public safety from a panel of reputable experts by a small group of leftist activists who appear to favor anarchy and lawlessness over the rule of law. Panelists included Jeff Van Nest, American Experiment public safety policy fellow; Kevin Torgerson, Olmsted County sheriff; and Jim Franklin, Rochester police chief.

I for one was alarmed by this group’s blatant violation of our First Amendment rights and was pleased to hear that the Center of the American Experiment is filing a lawsuit and is standing up for the public’s right to hear from the panel of public safety experts on current issues facing us in the field of public safety. Free speech will not be filtered through a leftist medium first. It will ultimately prevail. I am looking forward to the rescheduled event.

Michael J. LaPlante, Rochester

