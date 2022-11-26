Letter: Public schools push a political agenda

The segment quoting Jean Marvin in this article ("2022: year of the incumbent") contains a boatload of misinformation easily debunked by reviewing the actions of the Rochester School Board in adopting their Equity Statement on Sept. 15, 2020, and Government Speech resolution on April 27, 2021.

Banners and flags depicting the race and gender obsessions pushed by the Rochester Public Schools are on prominent display at the Dakota Middle School and many other schools in the district. These symbols, adopted as “Government Speech” in the aforementioned Rochester School Board resolution adopted April 27, 2021, prove the leftist bias and indoctrination of impressionable children attending the Rochester Public Schools. There is no mystery about their political agenda funded by tax dollars extracted from property owners and income earners, many of whom vehemently disagree with their anti-American bias.

The public schools are for ALL students and should focus on education and not political activism.

John Whelan, Rochester