Letter: Public service means being a servant

Persons that serve on a board or commission oftentimes step up to a thankless appointment with only self-satisfaction as one's gratification.

Perhaps it might be to build one's resume for a better position at work or to run for political office. Whatever the reasons, please understand that people depend on you in these positions for guidance and expertise.

The job does not end at your meeting or cashing your stipend check if you receive one. It means responding to inquiries that you get in a timely matter, not screening or cherry-picking topics or issues. You're there to answer it all, regardless if you want to or not.

Yes, I served on my local union boards for over seven years in two capacities, the executive board and as a trustee. I took phone calls at all hours of the day with a cheerful voice and a positive manner. These persons called me out of need and to get resolution to a crisis. I never took a stipend or any kind of monetary payback.

So for those of you that serve in these capacities, please remember there are persons that need your help or they would not have tried to reach you.

Dennis M. Trettel, Rochester