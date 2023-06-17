Letter: Punishing Dr. Joyner is a big mistake

It is with great sadness that I read the article dealing with the suspended status of Dr. Michael Joyner by the Mayo Clinic for what is viewed as “idiomatic language.”

Mike has been a pillar in our community for many, many years. He has been an inspiration to literally thousands of athletes and patients around the country who listen to his podcasts, have read his articles, and spoken with him in person. As an aging athlete, he has given me great insights as to how to keep a high level of athletic intensity without harming myself.

The irony, in my opinion, is that his so-called “idiomatic style of conversing” is exactly what draws me and others to his advice. He speaks with a methodology that does not require a medical degree to understand. He relates to the common man/woman as well as his peers in the field.

I believe it would be a huge mistake by the Mayo Clinic to bring punitive charges against such a well-respected man in the field of medicine. I ask the Mayo Clinic to please seek a restorative solution.

Mark Kieffer, Rochester