Is anyone happy with our current politics? Here is an easy solution that is totally in the voter’s control: Voters simply subscribe to "two and out" voting.
This would apply to how you would vote for every politician and would not matter whether you are Democratic leaning, Republican leaning, or Independent. Every politician would be limited to two terms. Regardless of whether they are two-year, four-year, or six-year terms, voters would not re-elect them after their second term.
Candidates are elected by what they promise to do in their first term; then we could vote them in for a second term so they can finish their work. In their second term, they could make the hard choices and vote because they do not need to worry about getting re-elected to a third term. They know that voters will not re-elect them to a third term regardless of how much they like the person.
This strategy puts the voter back in power. More money would not get a candidate re-elected because they know that the voters are in charge and will not elect anyone to a third term. Voters could implement this across the board whether for national, state or local elections.
If you think about what this would mean long-term, half of our elected officeholders would not expect to be re-elected so they could vote their conscience and not worry about holding the party line. Even in local elections, this could have a significant impact.
Thomas Marpe, Rochester