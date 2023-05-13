99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Quarry Hill Nature Center is 50 years old

Today at 9:30 AM

Just before I graduated from high school in 1973, Quarry Hill Nature Center (QHNC) opened. I had no knowledge of the park, let alone the Nature Center.

Fifty years later, I serve as president of the board of the Friends of Quarry Hill Nature Center — a relationship that started when I used QHNC as an outdoor classroom for my biology students, and made stronger watching my grandchildren thrive in Quarry Hill’s summer camps and programming.

Quarry Hill Nature Center is a jewel in our community supported by a unique partnership between Rochester Park and Recreation, Rochester Public Schools and the nonprofit Friends of Quarry Hill Nature Center. For 50 years, it has been a leader in conservation, a place of respite, and a source of education, wonder and activity for community.

This year, we celebrate the important role QHNC has played in Rochester’s history and growth. But we’re also looking to the future -- and we want our community to join us. Throughout 2023, we are hosting an array of events that celebrate our achievements and collectively imagine Quarry Hill’s next 50 years, the first being a community event on May 20.

I don’t expect to be here for QHNC’s 100th anniversary, but I sure hope my grandkids are, and that they will be celebrating all humanity having learned to live sustainably with the natural world.

Peggy Edwards, Rochester
The author is president of the board of the Friends of Quarry Hill Nature Center.

