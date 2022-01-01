SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: Unkept promises by GOP in 2020

The GOP did not have an official platform in 2020.

Letter to the Editor graphic
January 01, 2022 02:00 PM
Share

For the record, I have been an independent voter since 1980, since both major parties continue to have credibility issues. That said, reader Don Buck in his letter on Dec. 25 should fact check himself before "calling the kettle black," as it were.

Fact. GOP party platform of 2020 was officially "NO platform," deferring to the daily whims/mood swings of the previous president. Look it up. So-called "policies" that were never resolved, much less addressed during previous administration included the "big, beautiful wall" at the border as promised by Trump/GOP to be"paid by Mexico." Current cost to US taxpayers, 15 billion dollars. Mexico? Zero. Promise kept? Immigration fixed? Doesn't appear to be (still).

Energy independence? Previous administration went out of way to remove regulations for fuel efficiency, etc. Look it up.

Afghanistan departure? Regrettable, yet negotiated by the previous regime. Again, look it up.

Now the GOP wants to restrict the right to vote, among other things, in a "free" society. I know honest, decent people who still believe in true "Republican" ideals; I respect them for that. However, they are a disappearing breed. America will be for the worse without them.

ADVERTISEMENT

What a difference a year has made indeed. May we learn to "agree to disagree," set aside partisan/tribal differences, and solve our common problems.

Anthony Razidlo, Austin

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Motorists need to look out for cyclists and pedestrians
I am an avid cyclist and walker. This morning’s walk took me to the intersection of West Circle Drive and Second Street Southwest. As I was walking west across West Circle Drive, in broad daylight, with the green light and the walk sign, a driver going east on Second Street was making a left turn onto West Circle Drive.
January 01, 2022 01:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: 'Peace on Earth' is impossible when weapons trump human needs
Congress just passed a $778 billion military budget (the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA) for year 2022 with bipartisan support by a vote of 363-70 in the House and 88-11 in the Senate, a $37 billion increase over 2021. The NDAA includes at least $10 billion for new and bigger nuclear weapons. This was approved despite what happened in Afghanistan; despite increasing evidence of the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of them children, from U.S. air strikes in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan Libya, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen and despite the toll on U.S. soldiers with combat deaths and injuries, suicides, PTSD, and moral injury.
January 01, 2022 11:00 AM