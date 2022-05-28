SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Reading tutors are needed -- and appreciated

Letter to the Editor graphic
May 28, 2022 10:00 AM
As the school year comes to a close, I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has dedicated the last four years to supporting our students. 

As an AmeriCorps member with Reading Corps, Patti Brossman has focused on providing our students with extra practice and support to improve their reading skills. Over the past four years, she has given a total of 4,500 hours to help our students succeed! 

Patti works one-on-one and in small groups with students who need extra help building their skills. With Patti supplementing the excellent work our teachers are doing in their classrooms, we’ve seen wonderful growth! 

Having this extra support has been vital. It’s been amazing to see the transformations in our students. Patti has been an invaluable member of our school community. She has worked hard to build strong relationships with our students.

I couldn’t let the school year end without acknowledging Patti and all she has done to support our students! If you’re interested in joining our team as a Reading Tutor, please visit join.readingandmath.org.

Nicole Voss, Rochester
The author is a reading specialist at Lincoln K-8 School.

