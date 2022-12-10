Letter: Refund taxpayers who built the surplus

With regard to Walz' proposal to send $1,000 to each adult, wouldn't the following make more sense?

When one files their 2022 income tax, allow a credit for each filer who filed a 2020 and 2021 tax return of 25% of their tax bill for each year. This is where the huge surplus came from, so return it to the ones who paid it. His proposal sends to millions who never filed or paid.

It is also long overdue to stop taxing seniors' Social Security income. Most states DO NOT.

Because Minnesota is the Number 2 state for taxation and we continue to amass huge surpluses, our tax code should be lowered significantly.

Joan Cross, Rochester