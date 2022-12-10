Letter: Refund taxpayers who built the surplus
With regard to Walz' proposal to send $1,000 to each adult, wouldn't the following make more sense?
When one files their 2022 income tax, allow a credit for each filer who filed a 2020 and 2021 tax return of 25% of their tax bill for each year. This is where the huge surplus came from, so return it to the ones who paid it. His proposal sends to millions who never filed or paid.
It is also long overdue to stop taxing seniors' Social Security income. Most states DO NOT.
Because Minnesota is the Number 2 state for taxation and we continue to amass huge surpluses, our tax code should be lowered significantly.
Joan Cross, Rochester
As a driving instructor, I am sensing the frustration of students and parents as they try to schedule a road test. COVID-19 caused the small stations to shut down for many months. Then some stations were scheduling online tests up to six months later as the first available opening. Now, online appointments seemingly do not exist. Supposedly the state will allow scheduling 45 days prior to your 16th birthday. Parents check several times each day, to no avail!
Why is the Rochester City Council even thinking about dedicating $250,000 dollars a year in property tax revenue for the golf program? The poor people who can't play golf or don't want to play should not have their property tax increase so some richer people can play golf.
Allowing some 18-year-olds access to assault weapons is akin to pouring gasoline on a fire. Those coming from difficult backgrounds, angry, depressed, self involved and egocentric, unable to see beyond themselves, can quickly become obsessed on one thing, which can easily involve guns, and harming others. Neurologists have learned the brain doesn't fully mature until the early 20s.