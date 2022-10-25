Letter: Remember student loan debt at the polls

If you paid, or are paying off, your student loans or went to a trade school or apprenticeship program or directly into the work force, remember when you go to vote which party wants to saddle you with up to $20,000 of loan debt. Debt the rich kids incurred going to college and now making up to $60 per hour, but can’t afford to pay back. Clearly an attempt by Biden and Democrats to buy votes with your tax dollars. If they succeed once, they will do it again. Vote responsibly.

Larry Plank, Rochester