Voters, it’s time to get rid of seven people and replace them.
The Rochester City Council thinks of themselves as big city council members, and so we deserve a raise not a 2% or 5%, but a 142% raise.
The 2019 salary is $21,700 and the 2020 salary would be $52,500.
Their perception of themselves and the job has gone to their heads.
Note, Olmsted County commissioners currently earn $42,820 a year.
Note, Minnesota legislators salary is $ 45,000 a year.
If you don’t know, the city council job has no hour requirement or a designation of full- or part-time or the number of hours they must put in a week or month.
One member said, and I quote, "We are basically the CEOs or the board of directors." Really?
This is Rochester, Minn., not Minneapolis, St. Paul, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Seattle.
The job is called public service, this is not meant to be a full- or lifetime job. You get into office to help your community or do something good for your town or get a law passed or changed. And then after your term, you go back to your regular job.
Voters, they have violated their fiduciary responsibility to us. It’s time we stand up to these politicians and tell them we're not going to take it any more. They work for us, not we work for them.
John Howie, Oronoco