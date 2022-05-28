SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Republican senators walk out on Minnesotans

Letter to the Editor graphic
May 28, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I firmly believe that all Minnesotans deserve a state government that meets the needs of its people. I am very angry with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller and Senator Carla Nelson, who just walked out and went home before the deal was done. The Rochester Public School District is facing a $23 million deficit for next year and Senator Nelson, who has taught special education, just walked away. That is unbelievable and irresponsible!

My expectation is that they will return to St. Paul soon and finish this deal. Our children, youth, and teachers are counting on you.

Patty Trnka, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Reading tutors are needed -- and appreciated
As the school year comes to a close, I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has dedicated the last four years to supporting our students.
May 28, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Don't fall for the 'Big Lie'
Are our friends and neighbors liars?
May 28, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Consider serving on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners
This November, voters in Olmsted County are going to be missing some familiar names on their ballots.
May 26, 2022 09:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Have the Taliban landed?
Have you noticed the parallels between the national loss of woman’s rights in Afghanistan and what is about to happen in America?
May 24, 2022 01:00 PM