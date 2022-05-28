Letter: Republican senators walk out on Minnesotans

I firmly believe that all Minnesotans deserve a state government that meets the needs of its people. I am very angry with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller and Senator Carla Nelson, who just walked out and went home before the deal was done. The Rochester Public School District is facing a $23 million deficit for next year and Senator Nelson, who has taught special education, just walked away. That is unbelievable and irresponsible!

My expectation is that they will return to St. Paul soon and finish this deal. Our children, youth, and teachers are counting on you.

Patty Trnka, Rochester