Opinion Letters

Letter: Republicans missed chance to manage surplus

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 7:30 AM

In an essay on the Opinion page of the July 29 Post Bulletin, Republican Senator Carla Nelson lamented the Democratic controlled Legislature’s spending of the “entire $19 billion surplus” -- without acknowledging the benefits to many Minnesotans. That surplus is what the Republican legislators in the previous legislative session walked away from negotiating.

Consequently, like the line in Shakespeare’s "Hamlet," “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

Marilyn Theismann, Rochester

