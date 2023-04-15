99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Reroute Mayo buses to protect residents from emissions

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 7:30 AM

According to a Post Bulletin article April 8, 2023, the Precision Population Science Lab department of Mayo Clinic, in partnership with the City of Rochester, DMC and others, is using air monitors across the city to check for air quality.

According to Mark Spiten, a Mayo researcher, “the data collected so far indicates traffic is a major source of air pollution.” In much the same time period, Mayo has run roughly 150,000 large diesel employee shuttle bus trips through five blocks of my residential neighborhood on West Center Street.

When my neighbors complain of noise, safety, and pollution concerns they are summarily dismissed. According to a Mayo Clinic spokesperson, the noise is just "normal city noise," and the fumes pose no danger.

Rather than continue using West Center Street for another three years and 70,000 additional trips as Mayo promises,
perhaps Mayo’s management should heed the conclusions of their own people? Many alternative bus routes are available.

Jim Frost, Rochester

