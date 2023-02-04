99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Restore the vote for felons after prison

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 04, 2023 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

No matter what we look like or where we come from, we all want to have our voices heard and valued in our democracy. But as of today, 60,000 Minnesotans of voting age living in our communities can't vote because they have committed a felony.

About 5,000 of these people are veterans. These people have served their time and been released from prison. They can't vote because they are on probation. In Minnesota, probation for released prisoners can last for many years, if not decades.

The lives of released prisoners are affected by the laws of our state, just like the rest of us, but since they can't vote, they have no say in these laws.

As a veteran, I have have been involved as an organizer and mentor with “Veterans Treatment Courts” here in Minnesota. These courts provide treatment alternatives for veterans rather than jail time. Keeping these veterans actively involved in their communities is an important part of their rehabilitation. Being able to vote is a key element of community engagement. It has been shown that released prisoners who vote are significantly less likely to recommit crimes.

Democracy thrives when people vote. Let's restore the vote for felons who have been released from prison. This will help them and it will be good for our communities. Please contact your elected representatives and ask them to “restore the vote” for these neighbors reentering our communities. There are currently two bills moving through our Legislature that will accomplish this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fletcher Hinds, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Boy Scouts are a valuable resource
I am writing to express my strong belief in the importance of Boy Scouts for our youth. Scouting is a youth development program that helps young people become responsible citizens, active members of their communities, and leaders in their own lives. Through hands-on learning activities, outdoor activities, and service projects, scouts learn outdoor safety, problem solving, teamwork, self-confidence, and much more. They also develop important life skills such as mutual respect and understanding, communication, goal setting, creativity, honesty, and integrity.
January 28, 2023 12:30 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Forum was 'what democracy looks like'
Thank you to the four legislators who held a very informative and well-run town hall at the RCTC Heintz Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.
January 28, 2023 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Sheriff coverage could have been more kind
While reading the headlines on the Saturday, Jan. 21, Post Bulletin, I thought I was reading the tabloids! Certainly, you could have chosen a more current, caring, or interesting story for your headline article.
January 28, 2023 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Rochester schools get an 'F' on snow days
In reference to the Post Bulletin article of Jan. 20, 2023, titled “Science of the snow day…”
January 28, 2023 08:30 AM