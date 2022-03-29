Letter: Return the surplus to the taxpayers

We recently learned that the state of Minnesota's projected budget surplus has ballooned to over $9,250,000,000.

To put that in context, our state collected more excess tax revenue than the annual GDP of at least 62 other nations around the world. This was a shocking and stunning collection of taxes from the people of our state.

And yet, this is an ongoing trend that goes back nearly a decade. Minnesota has collected budget surpluses for the last nine years. The latest, at $9.25 billion, is a modern record.

This surplus is being driven by the increased earnings from hard-working citizens and corporations. And now it is time to give this surplus back to the people.

We the people of this great state are tired of being overtaxed and over-burdened by state government. The surplus doesn’t belong to the state, the Governor, or any other politician. It belongs to the those who paid it.

Paul Kampe, Red Wing