Citizens of Rochester, you have just been the victim of a major hustle by the mayor and city council.
A front-page story in the Jan 25 edition would have you believe the mayor and council haves your best interests in mind. They would have you believe they reduced their salary increase from the 100%-plus to a more reasonable increase. Well, if you do the math regarding the dollar amounts listed, you find that the mayor increased her salary by 74%, council president by 70%, and council members by 81%.
When is the last time any of you got a 70% increase for a part-time job?
Oh, that is right, they would have you believe it is a full-time job. If that is the case, then as part of the position, all of them with jobs in addition to the council position should have to resign from those other positions.
The other aspect of this three-card Monty they are playing on you is that they did not reveal the other hidden costs with this compensation adjustment.
First, you are going to be on the hook to contribute more in a retirement match to PERA in the equivalent percentages.
Second, taxpayer costs will go up as health care costs increase for employees.
And lastly, the original proposal included an annual cost of living based on the median increase. I never saw anything removing this COLA. A hidden way to give themselves an annual increase without it ever requiring a vote or coming to the awareness of the taxpayer. If they need a COLA, I suggest it should be the same as the Social Security COLA.
Larry Plank, Rochester