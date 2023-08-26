6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Rochester is a welcoming place

Today at 8:30 AM

In July 2021, I was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. It was recommended to me at that time that I go to Mayo for my doctoring. It has been a long two-plus years of battling cancer, but I am still alive today because I did go to Mayo and Saint Marys Hospital. These medical facilities and staff, in my opinion, are the best in the world. They have saved my life.

I now need heart surgery and once again, I will be choosing to have that done by Mayo Clinic and Saint Marys Hospital staff and facilities. Our family is so thankful for all of them. We in Minnesota are unbelievably fortunate to have this worldwide recognized top medical staff and facilities in our backyard.

However, that is not why I am sending this letter.

Every time my wife and I come down for care, the citizens of Rochester have been so welcoming and loving. Rochester also has so many great and beautiful amenities that we visitors get to enjoy. Parks, trails, activities, restaurants, stores, hotels, business Thursdays and so much more.

I want to give a shout out to Mayor Norton, the council, city staff and all residents of Rochester in making our difficult medical issues so much more positive. The open arms, positive attitudes, constant helpful advice, smiles and caring, make our medical journeys so much better.

John Ward, Baxter, Minn.

